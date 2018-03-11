Meet Dangote’s Beautiful Wife; The Woman Behind His Beautiful Daughter, And Riches

Bet a lot of people don’t know the mother of Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima.

She was at the pre-wedding party in Kano on Saturday. She is such a beautiful woman.

To her loved ones, she is rare gem. There is no such thing in nature or humankind that measures up to her fairness and grace.

If you ask them, her children would earnestly tell you that she is that rare icon fate invents to stun mortality.

Aliko Dangote GCON (born 10 April 1957) is a Nigerian billionaire, and owner of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries, including Benin, Ethiopia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania, and Zambia.

He is reported to be the richest man in Africa and one of the richest worldwide.

Dangote's wife Fatima (L), with one of their daughters (R).