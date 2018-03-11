Okyeame Kwame, MzVee, Attractive Mustapha & others speak on Ghana's progress (Video)

Versatile Ghanaian hiplife artist Okyeame Kwame, dancehall diva MzVee and celebrity journalist Attractive Mustapha have joined scores of Ghanaians to promote and encourage the youth to work towards the progress of the nation.

In a two mins teaser video released online, the celebrities appreciated the peace and unity in the country and urged Ghanaians especially the youth to be creative and tap into available opportunities to ensure capacity building.

"The youth must analyze their strength and capabilities to be creative and tap into available opportunities", Attractive Mustapha said.

Okyeame Kwame also encouraged the youth to be creative and address life by the horns.

The full video according to sources is expected to be shown on DSTV, Urban Trace and other social media platforms throughout the month of March.



Attractivemustapha.com