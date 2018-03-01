First Choice celebrates 20years of being different (Video)

First Choice Hair and Beauty is celebrating twenty years of offering quality customer service and being different in the cosmetology industry. The programme was held at the Spintex branch on 28th February, 2018.

The launch saw many respected personalities within the Entertainment, Sports and Political sectors of the country.

Speaking at the launch, Madam Faustina Adofo Adjagar, Chief Executive Officer of First Choice Hair & Beauty said they are celebrating 20 years of being the difference in the hair and beauty industry.

"20 years of leading the way in the Hair and beauty industry in Ghana and 20 years of exceptional quality and professional service delivery to Ghanaians and other nationals " she said .

She enumerated remarkable achievements that have been chalked by First Choice Hair and Beauty and thanked all customers for their loyalty.

The special guest of honor Dr Ellen Hagan also added that , Twenty years is not just an ordinary milestone , it's more of a journey full of its success and also it's obstacles .

"A 20 Year milestone is regarded as a time of looking back and looking forward into the future , to most institutions celebrating twenty years is a time for celebration, A time for formulating plans , reassessing, and implementing action plans and game changers that can push a company forward into the next level "



https://youtu.be/uymsFb_IeLE

Attractivemustapha.com