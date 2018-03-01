Kwabena Kwabena's Manager Threatens To Drag Anyone Who Calls Her Ashkar To Court

Frema Adunyame

Beautiful broadcast Journalist, and manageress of multiple award-winning contemporary Highlife musician,Kwabena Kwabena;Frema Ashkar has declared her intentions of suing anyone who still calls her by the surname Ashkar.

“It’s not funny anymore,Ashkar is the name of my ex-husband…My name now is Frema Adunyame…I don't comprehend why people still call me Ashkar ..I think I have to start suing people who call me Ashkar," The sweet looking regular television face confirmed this in an exclusive interview with Razzonline.com

Frema’s marriage with Lalus Ashkar, a Businessman with whom she has two lovely sons ended abruptly about two years ago so it was expectant that the media would’ve desisted from still calling her by her ex’s name ‘Ashkar'

The host of 'Good Morning Ghana' on Metro TV revealed to Razzonline.com she has since been single.According to her, her maiden surname ‘Adunyame’ is a name given to her by her father.

Although she is a mother of two lovely boys, the celebrated Frema Adunyame still looks trim and she owes it all to exercising.

Away from personal issues, Frema is regarded as one of the hard working artiste managers the country can currently boast of.She has selflessly managed to push Kwabena Kwabena’s brand to the highest level over a decade now.

She gained prominence during her stint as a news caster at TV3.She left the popular Television after working there for barely four years due to the heavy schedules at the station— which prevented her from equally sharing time with her family.