Mzbel Grabs Ambassadorial Offer

Mzbel has been officially appointed as the music ambassador of the Network of Journalists for the Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (PromoAfrica) on disability.

Mzbel is expected to use her brand to market and promote the activities of PromoAfrica and help raise funds for the network to support its activities which include training African journalists on the Africa Protocol on Disability.

The hiplife artiste was unveiled at a ceremony organised by the network at Osu in Accra, states a Beatwaves report.

Mzbel, who was very excited about the ambassadorial deal, in her acceptance speech said, “A disabled person, despite his or her disability is like every human being, even though they may be facing a physical or mental challenge one way or the other.”

She said an organisation with which she works, My BelCare Foundation, has worked with some NGOs, supported orphans and the less-privileged in society and it is a delight to always extend a helping hand whenever necessary.”

“I am, therefore, very happy to be an advocate of promoting of the rights of persons with disability in Africa,” she added.

Mzbel called on people to treat disabled individuals with respect, dignity and concern.

“I strongly agree with the renowned American politician Sharron Angle when she clearly stated that “there is a plan and a purpose, a value to every life, no matter what its location, age, gender or disability,” she said, adding,” Let's work together to make the world a better place for all.”

Mr Wilson Kinson, the vice president of the network, called on all stakeholders in disability issues to join hands with PromoAfrica to call on governments in Africa to ratify the Protocol on the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

He expressed the hope that with the support of all, the ultimate aim of creating an enabling environment for persons with disabilities in Ghana and across the continent would be achieved.