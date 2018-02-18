Bossman Management Presents Kabir Tempo Official Crazy Dance Video Launch

Bossman Management in collaboration with Villa Posillipo presents Crazy Dance Beach Rave Party 2018. Fast rising and renowned singer Kibir Tempo will on 3rd March 2018 thrill the many Music Lovers, Fans and Friends who will throng to Villa Posillipo as Kabir Tempo launch his much anticipated Crazy Dance Video, as he celebrates his Birthday with friends.

Born Caleb Johnson, known in showbiz as Kibir Tempo has shown that he is really talented at music and this can be testified with the release of his smash hit song “Crazy Dance”.

With series of songs paving way for the music group, the time seem right for the release of the "Crazy Dance official music video" which narrates the ordeal of the ladies out there how bad some guys are as compared to them.

The event will also see performances from Acts like Ephraim, Naterial, WizBang, Banju I, Rekxboiz, Diary, Emel, Sunshine Soldier, Itz Sheff, Slysonx, Jvst Daniels, Opankaba, and many more.

Djs on bill; Dj Steejay (Okayfm), Dj Kobbyros and DJ Level.

It will be hosted by Ghana's most finest Mcs; JayRad De Marven (4SyteTv) and BenAbio(Kfs).

Date:3rd of March 2018

Venue: Villa Posillipo

Time: 6pm Till You Drop.

SIDE ATTRACTION: Pool, Free Drinks, Free Shoots, Bossman T-Shirt, Free Shisha, Red Carpet, Food & Many More.

MEDIA PARTNERS: Showbiz plug, Knowgh.com, Modernghana.com, Parrynation.com and ShowbizAfrika.com

For performances & reservation contact +23324 717-8599, +233555128561