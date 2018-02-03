Martin Fei Out With ‘Aseda’

Martin Fei

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Martin Fei has released an inspiring new gospel song titled, ‘Aseda.’

It is the first single of his upcoming project later in the year under Amanda Jissih management.

“Aseda” which literally means ‘thanksgiving’ is a message-driven song to the world and Christians in particular not to lose hope in God.

It talks about commitment to Christ, His will and is produced by talented music producer, Joe Wilson.

Recorded last year, the song is inspired by Martin's life experiences.

According to him, he went through a lot of challenging moments in his life but he didn’t give up on God.

He is, therefore, empowering anyone out there who will listen to the song to be inspired and continue thanking God.

“Forget about your worries and thank God. Whatever you going through is not the end. The Lord is bigger than what you are going through. Just hope for the best and thank Him,” Martin said.

“I dedicate the song to my mother because she has done a lot for me. She is the reason I am here,” he also added.

Martin is a great talent by all standards judging from his performance on the song. His voice is impeccable.

The former student of the Prempeh College has been doing music all his life. He grew up from a musical family where his mum and dad were part of the choir. His brother is a pastor and so he grew playing instruments and singing in the church. But its first time, he going commercial with music.

Martin has been in the UK over a decade and works at the University College of London. His love for music made him record Aseda and he is hoping to make a difference in people's lives. He is currently working on his debut album.