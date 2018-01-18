Creative Arts People Needs 'One-on-one' Meeting With Akufo-Addo - Entertainment Critic

Some entertainment critics are not happy about the neglect of entertainment journalists at Wednesday’s media encounter with President Akufo-Addo.

One of such is Prince Tsegah who is demanding a ‘one-on-one’ meeting between creative arts persons and the president.

Entertainment journalists Francis Doku and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo were present at the Flagstaff House but never had the opportunity to ask questions concerning the creative arts industry.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio, the host of Showbiz Fila on Hitz FM noted, the development amounts to a disregard of the sector on the path of the president.

He told Doreen that the members of the creative arts played a major role in campaigning for the president ahead of the 2016 elections hence deserve the attention and the support of the government.

Da Don, as he is known in showbiz, stressed that, the creative arts as a body must have one-on-one interaction with the president.

“He should invite the creative arts industry then at least we will feel respected. It looks as if they are giving us ‘fan-fool respect' which is not good at all…,” he said.

Prince Tsegah further urged politicians in the country to appreciate the creative arts more.

He added that this total neglect has created a very negative impression for these politicians who pretend to care about the creative arts industry only during election periods.