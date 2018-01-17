Kumasi Mall Gets 4 Premium 3D Cinemas

Four premium 3D cinemas will soon be opened at the Kumasi City Mall in the Ashanti region.

The cinemas are among a few in the world like AMC Dine-In (USA), Odeon Lounge (UK) and Nu Metro (SA).

Called ‘Watch & Dine Cinema’, it is the first of its kind in West Africa and 13th on the list of highly rated cinemas around the world.

The cinemas, which had been under construction for a while, will up the movie-going experience for residents by bringing the best of two worlds - a movie theatre and a restaurant - to patrons.

Housing four different movie halls, the halls are fitted with well-furnished seats and convertible wood dine cartridges that make the watching and dining experience worthwhile.

The Watch & Dine Cinema, according to owners, will bring superior acoustics, richer imagery and a RealD 3D in all four halls.

According to the brains behind the Ghanaian owned cinema, ‘Watch & Dine Cinema’ will entertain movie lovers who wish to enjoy movies outside their homes and still grab some good food just as they could do in their home.

Again, they explain that, the aim of the ultra-modern state of the art edifice is to revive the cinema-going culture and give life to back to the movie industry which seems to have taken a nose dive.

Owners are yet to announce the date the cinemas will be opened to the public.