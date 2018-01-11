Nollywood Veteran Pete Edochie's Son, Yul Edochie, Hints Of Running For Nigeria Presidency 2019

Pete Edochie and Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, son of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, has said he may seek election as Nigeria’s president in 2019.

Edochie contested the November 2017 Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC).

He ran against 36 other governorship aspirants, including the eventual winner, Willie Obiano.

Edochie, who just turned 36, secured only 145 votes in the election.

However, he is confident of winning in 2019, if he decides to run for the highest office in the land.