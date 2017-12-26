Stonebwoy And Samini Hailed As They Tell Their Battles In The Music Industry At BHIM Concert

CEO of BHiM Nation, Livingstone Etse Satekla known on stage as Stonebwoy had the second edition of BHiM Concert at the Accra International Concert and it was an eye-saw.

The Epistles of Mama album edition had most A-List artists from in and outside the country jumping on the event stage to entertain their fans. Samini, Edem, Becca, Joyce blessing, King Promise, Kelvinboy, Obibini, Kojo Funds from U.K gave mind-blowing performances on the night.

Stonebwoy, headline act for the show first walked on stage to perform some reggae songs on the album and later return for the Afrobeat side.

He thrilled fans to the maximum expectation which made fans not to leave even thought the show came to an end.

Stonebwo and his God-Father Emmanuel Andrews Samini known as Samini put together a very impressive performance for both the BhimNation fans and High Grade Family fans.

The two were seen in a battle telling the fans how far they have come as friends and how they survived in the Ghanaian music industry.

Watch highlights of performances from the 2017 BHiM Concert below:

https://youtu.be/DU2EGSQaS3M