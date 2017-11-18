Optimistic X Dotman - Dundun Vibes (Refix)

Recently Dotman dropped a freestyle titled ‘DunDun Vibez’.

Now here is the best version of that freestyle having Optimistic on It.

Every DJ needs it on their playlist.

This is a great vibe which will definitely strike you off the wave.

Stream, Listen and Enjoy!!!

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/u9yjzvgjv3/Optimistic_X_Dotman_-_Dundun_Vibes_NaijaVeteran.com.ng.mp3