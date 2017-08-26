TOP STORIES
FIPAG Leadership Must Be Impeached—Isaac Rockson
A Film Director cum Critic, Isaac Rockson has hit hard on the current leadership of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) calling for their immediate impeachment.
According to him, the current leadership (FIPAG) has totally failed members who voted them into office.
Isaac Rockson, the former PR Manager for actor Agya Koo in an interview on Ashh fm’s Entertainment Zone last Sunday told the show host Nana Amoako that, he is much disappointed in the current leadership for failing to honor promises they made prior to their election into office.
Sharing his thought on the first term of Idikoko’s leadership, the maverick film director called on members of the film producers association as a matter of urgency to impeach the current leaders of the FIPAG to revert the film industry from collapsing.
Adding that, it was a mistake for the members of the association to vote in Idikoko and his executives to mess things up.
‘’Information available to me indicates that Zylofon media wanted to sponsor the film producers in Ghana but the Vice President of FIPAG Mr. Sarfo Tyson has told them they are not interested, ‘’ If FIPAG leaders are serious to improve the film industry why have they refused to approve the sponsorship proposal from Zylofon Media, in the first place why didn’t Idikoko send a level headed person to the meeting rather choose to send Tyson who is not knowledgeable‘’ he alleged.
However, a member of the Film Producers Association, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah who was on the show called on members to exercise restrain to give the leadership a space to breath.
He said ‘’as a member of the FIPAG I have given the leadership another six months if nothing changes I will join the crusade of impeaching them.
