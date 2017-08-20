TOP STORIES
No matter how slow the film, Spirit always stands still long enough for the photographer It has chosen.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Actress Maame Serwaa To Encourage Girl-Child Education
Ghanain actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known in the showbiz world as Maame Serwaa, has stated that she will encourage girl-child education in Ghana to engender women empowerment.
According to her, girl-child education was one of her priorities and she was going to support female students who excel in JHS and SHS to further their education.
She observed that a lot of parents did not encourage their female children to have formal education, a factor that led to teenage pregnancy.
GIRL-CHILD EDUCATION
Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince in an interview with Clara Benson, stressed that she would sensitise parents who did not believe in girl-child education to consider its importance for the benefit of the girls and society as a whole.
She made it known that she will begun a tour for schools and municipalities to advise parents to support and invest in their girls and also to debunk the notion that girls were only good for the kitchen.
Source: Dan Kwasi Prince // www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Celebrity