Actress Maame Serwaa To Encourage Girl-Child Education

Dan Kwasi Prince
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Ghanain actress Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known in the showbiz world as Maame Serwaa, has stated that she will encourage girl-child education in Ghana to engender women empowerment.

According to her, girl-child education was one of her priorities and she was going to support female students who excel in JHS and SHS to further their education.

She observed that a lot of parents did not encourage their female children to have formal education, a factor that led to teenage pregnancy.

“Girl-child education is my priority and we will ensure that all the girls benefit from the free senior high school programme that will begin in September,” so we are calling on all cooperate bodies to come to our Aid and make it successful, she stated.

GIRL-CHILD EDUCATION
Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince in an interview with Clara Benson, stressed that she would sensitise parents who did not believe in girl-child education to consider its importance for the benefit of the girls and society as a whole.

She made it known that she will begun a tour for schools and municipalities to advise parents to support and invest in their girls and also to debunk the notion that girls were only good for the kitchen.

Source: Dan Kwasi Prince // www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana

