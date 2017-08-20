TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
West African Peace & Cultural Festival To Be Held In 2018
The West African Peace Concert & Social Festival (WAPCSF) series is a multi-cultural Edu-tainment (to educate and entertain) program-concept designed to positively address the socio-economic, infrastructure and communal decays Post-Elections in the whole of West Africa on a pilot based starting from COTE D'IVOIRE first in February 9-10 2018 and will take in the rest of the neighbouring West African states.
The program is proposed by The Reggae Mission subsidiary company of One Music Group (OMG) based in the USA and Cyclone, Our Partner Company registered and based in Abidjan, West Africa.
The current social state of West Africa is not conducive for consistent economic and cultural growth due to inconsistencies in Peace and Security. The lack of mutual respect, cooporation and support among colleagues, partners and associates on almost all levels, community, business and government.
This is a direct result from the Post-Elections,Wars etcetera and the current struggle to command and share limited resources.
The idea is to cultivate relationships which will cultivate mutual respect and appreciation between all West African Citizens. Another important aspect is to connect governments to the people and their communities. This concept will accommodate the introduction of informational booths sponsored by the socially relevant divisions and or Government Ministries representing services and program directed to the development of the West African people.
The festive atmosphere of the proposed The West African Peace Concert & Social Festival series will facilitate the meeting of active visionaries and a vast amount of talents, to meet and share ideas and better practices.
Various professional organizations offering training and educational programs will be invited and encourage to introduce various skills training programs such as events planning and Artistes Management, hospitality Lecture tourism and Training.
The Event will foster an environment where better practices can be introduced in a peaceful and caring environment. This action will stimulate the building of trust and respect producing the harmony necessary for the development of a progressive society within West Africa and and surrounding states.
The core scope of the project is to construct an exciting creative art – musical performance program which will attract tourist, and members of all traditional villages in All cities of West African countries and surrounding communities where traditional dance and music will be developed and supported to excel to a professional level to be showcased and to participate and share village traditions and talents.
The WAPCSF program will present a wholesome FREE family concert in a safe festival environment, with servicing and vendor booths, corporate, food, farmers market etc. in surrounding areas.
The event will feature the healing and tantalizing cultural sounds of Jamaican Indigenous Reggae music – DubwizeJazz and cultural Reggae artistes, with sounds of Africa that are selected as methods of inducing emotional and cultural healing and awareness of self. Reggae sounds being rooted in African culture, is such as it will attract all communities and has the high potential to realize the unification of all West African countries.
Government officials with their programs, Community leaders and grass-root programs, and the promotion of existing community outreach resources.
The program has a youth and community / village developmental component to include literacy - reading and comprehension; skills training; hospitality education on all levels – commercial/tourism; skills-training – hospitality, carpentry and wood work, arts and craft, backyard farming techniques; agricultural – farming techniques; training governmental agricultural scope of value chains currently being promoted; drug addiction and rehabilitation programs and homeless intervention/mitigation programs. For more information and to sponsor,contact The Reggae Mission via
https://m.facebook.com/thereggaemission/
[email protected]
In USA: +1 (774) 236-0343
Africa: +233202444389
