Luxury Cars Arrive In Ghana
Some of the most luxurious and powerful cars in the world are being flown down to Accra, in a likely supercars season to hit the West African country very soon.
Early this week, some of the cars, including Rolls Royce Wraith, which worth over $350,000, among others, landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Emirates Airline.
Each of these cars is known to represent the best in luxury and quality.
Social media went abuzz, with many Ghanaians wondering who the owners of the cars are after photos of the cars' arrival at the airport popped up.
Speculations are rife that the cars were flown from the Middle East since owners of such cars from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait are popularly known for happily paying fortunes to fly their cars to wherever they go on holiday.
A typical example in March 2016 was when Saudi billionaire flew his £1m-plus fleet of gold supercars to London, so he can get about while on holiday.
His vehicles include a £370,00 Mercedes G63, a six-wheel off-roader, a Bentley Flying Spur, worth £220,000, a £350,000 Rolls Royce and a £350,000 Lamborghini Aventador SV.
