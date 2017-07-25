modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music Premiere: 'Warn Me By Shimzie X M Dargg Out Now (Official Video)

Afro Allstars
16 minutes ago | New Release

Brand New single by Shimzie (@OluwaShimzie) entitled 'Warn Me' taken from his recent mixtape 'Sugarcane cabana'.

The song features south london rapper M Dargg (affiliate of the Jetski Wave, Aigons Movement).

'Warn Me is produced by young emerging talent Lilopy @itsLilopy, and directed by Kye Taliana.

'Sugarcane cabana' is now available on iTunes, soundcloud and all streaming platforms.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/sugarcane-cabana/id1199585861

https://soundcloud.com/shimzie/sets/sugarc

ane-cabana

Watch the music video now available on linkuptv via Youtube


Social Links
@OluwaShimzie
@Mdargg
@KyeTaliana
@itslilopy

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

New Release

TOP STORIES

Ghana legend Abedi Pele unhappy with HIV comments by former Marseille ...

33 minutes ago

I want to see my father's autopsy report – late Mills' son

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Africa Must progress and unite to stagnate slavery and war

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line