TOP STORIES
Africa Must progress and unite to stagnate slavery and warBy: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Music Premiere: 'Warn Me By Shimzie X M Dargg Out Now (Official Video)
Brand New single by Shimzie (@OluwaShimzie) entitled 'Warn Me' taken from his recent mixtape 'Sugarcane cabana'.
The song features south london rapper M Dargg (affiliate of the Jetski Wave, Aigons Movement).
'Warn Me is produced by young emerging talent Lilopy @itsLilopy, and directed by Kye Taliana.
'Sugarcane cabana' is now available on iTunes, soundcloud and all streaming platforms.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/sugarcane-cabana/id1199585861
https://soundcloud.com/shimzie/sets/sugarc
ane-cabana
Watch the music video now available on linkuptv via Youtube
Social Links
@OluwaShimzie
@Mdargg
@KyeTaliana
@itslilopy
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
New Release