Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Minister Ike Gets Nomination In Ghana Music Awards, UK
Intentional gospel musician, Minister Ike has been nominated for for this year's Ghana Music Awards, UK among other gospel stars who base in the United Kingdom.
He is in the same category, Best UK-Based New Artiste if the Year with Manye Stone, Gertrude Foeson, Maame Serwaa, Hannah A. Donkor, Comfort Amankwah, Elder Ofoei, just to mention a few.
The award-winning artiste adds this nomination to the numerous awards he has won among a number of nominations he has had both local and international.
He had a nomination in the 2015 African Entertainment Awards, Annual 3G Awards, 2016, Edmonton Music Awards, 2016 among others.
