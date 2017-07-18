modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Minister Ike Gets Nomination In Ghana Music Awards, UK

SeanCityGH.com
1 hour ago | Music News

Intentional gospel musician, Minister Ike has been nominated for for this year's Ghana Music Awards, UK among other gospel stars who base in the United Kingdom.

He is in the same category, Best UK-Based New Artiste if the Year with Manye Stone, Gertrude Foeson, Maame Serwaa, Hannah A. Donkor, Comfort Amankwah, Elder Ofoei, just to mention a few.

The award-winning artiste adds this nomination to the numerous awards he has won among a number of nominations he has had both local and international.

He had a nomination in the 2015 African Entertainment Awards, Annual 3G Awards, 2016, Edmonton Music Awards, 2016 among others.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Music News

TOP STORIES

NPP To Grill Ken Agyepong Over Nana Addo Criticisms

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Bill to be laid before Parliament today

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Before there can be real Self Determination there must first be a genuine Self Realization.

By: Dela Bobobee quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line