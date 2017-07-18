TOP STORIES
TRY AND TELL ME MY MISTAKES THAN TELLING OTHERS, BECAUSE MY MISTAKES ARE TO BE CORRECTED BY ME AND NOT OTHERSBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Ghanaians Are Fed Up With Kumkum Bagya- Movie Director
Outspoken Ghanaian movie director and producer, Mr Samuel Appiah, known in the industry as Sampower has stated categorically that the numerous Ghanaians who bumped into patronizing the renowned telenovela aired on Adom TV, Kumkum Bhagya have of late given up.
According to Sampower in a close interview with SeancityGh's OGEE, a lot of the people he has come across who at first loved watching the series have registered their displeasure saying the series has prolonged making the whole story line boring.
"Let me tell you that a lot of people have given up to watching Kumkum Bhagya. Many people have confessed to me that the prolonging of the series has made them fed up with the watching of it. I can tell you that Ghanaians have better story line than the Indians. The story line of Kumkum Bhagya has no meaning", he added.
Mr Samuel Appiah is one of the finest Ghanaians movie directors whose contributions to the movie industrykeeps it growing.
Among some hit movies he has directed include; Born Again, Nipa nua ne Nipa, Manidasoo Asa, just to mention a few.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Movie News