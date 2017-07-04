TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Goethe Institut Hosts ‘Goethe Abansuro’ Tomorrow
Dynamic young poet, writer and spoken word artist Poetra Asantewa will tomorrow perform at the maiden edition of 'Goethe Abansuro' at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.
'Goethe Abansuro', a programme designed for solo and duet acoustic performances, will be held monthly on the terrace of the Goethe Institut in a serene, cosy and friendly atmosphere that will ensure intense one-on-one exchanges between artists and their audience.
Other artists scheduled to perform are singer, song writer and guitarist Fatau Keita (August) and spoken word/rap artist Hondred Percent (September).
Both artists will be on stage with their diverse styles while engaging the audience in close proximity. As a performer and youth mentor, Poetra Asantewa equally engages in issues relating to feminism, inequality and mental health in her community.
