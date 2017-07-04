modernghana logo

Goethe Institut Hosts ‘Goethe Abansuro’ Tomorrow

Daily Guide
6 minutes ago | General News
Poetra Asantewa
Poetra Asantewa

Dynamic young poet, writer and spoken word artist Poetra Asantewa will tomorrow perform at the maiden edition of 'Goethe Abansuro' at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

'Goethe Abansuro', a programme designed for solo and duet acoustic performances, will be held monthly on the terrace of the Goethe Institut in a serene, cosy and friendly atmosphere that will ensure intense one-on-one exchanges between artists and their audience.

Other artists scheduled to perform are singer, song writer and guitarist Fatau Keita (August) and spoken word/rap artist Hondred Percent (September).

Both artists will be on stage with their diverse styles while engaging the audience in close proximity. As a performer and youth mentor, Poetra Asantewa equally engages in issues relating to feminism, inequality and mental health in her community.

