Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Fella Makafui fires baack at critics over parking her ‘Tundra’ for inspection
The YOLO actress has this week not taken it lightly after releasing some stunning photos that have since caused massive ‘traffic’ online. Fella in her reddish designed African print straight dress to her knee level, posed to the cameras in a rather confident manner with her side, forgetting everything else ‘behind her back’.
These images have since gone viral with some fans comparing what her ‘Mama gave her’ to a heavy hard body Toyota Tundra vehicle.
In a reply to critics over this issue, "Serwaa" posted on her snapchat saying, " So now i can't park my own ass in my own dress 🤦🏽♀ if am naked you guys will complain, if i wear dress you guys will complain 🙄is it my fault to have ass 😂😂😂abeg anyone who won't accept the fact that my ass is real should go and hug a skeleton".
See picture below'
Fella Makafui has gained some media attention for her role as “Serwaa” in the popular YOLO TV Series.
Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie
Showbiz Publicist/Writer/Blogger
www.showcasegh.com
