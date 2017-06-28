TOP STORIES
Don't focus your attention on someone else's energy. That is a total waste of your God-given potential.By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Nana Kobina Nketia V to chair launch of Atuu Festival of Arts
Nana Kobina Nketia V, the Omanhene of the Essikadu Traditional Area is to chair the launch of the Atuu Festival of Arts at the Golden Tulip Hotel.
This was announced by a member of the Planning Committee for the Atuu Festival of Arts, Abeiku Aggrey at a stakeholders meeting in Accra.
According to him, Nana Nketia V was chosen because of his passionate concern for the development of the arts in Ghana.
The meeting forms part of stakeholder consultations on the upcoming Atuu Festival of Arts slated for next year. Present were board members of the three collection management organizations in Ghana and some key stakeholders in the industry.
In his remarks, Abeiku Aggrey spoke about the vision of the committee in establishing the festival and objectives they intend to achieve.
According to him, the festival is intended to the enrich the creative arts and cultural lives of the people of Ghana, put the country on the global map as a major cultural and arts destination and expose and integrate local artistes or rights owners to the international scene of entertainment, arts and culture.
He indicated that the festival would have feature symposiums, workshops and performances.
On his part, chairman of the Joint Committee of Collection Management Organizations (JCCMOs) Asare Yamoah called on creative arts practitioners to fully support the Festival of Arts which is to be launched next month on August 19 at the Golden Tulip Hotel.
The three chairmen of the collection management organizations – Rex Omar of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Richard Prempeh of Audio Visual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) all echoed the calls for the full support of the industry for the festival.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News