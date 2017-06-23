TOP STORIES
The most radical revolutionary will become a conservative the day after the revolution.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
World Remit begins MyFutureGH initiative
World Remit, in partnership with Miss Ghana UK Foundation, is presenting ladies between the ages of 16 and 26 with a unique opportunity to showcase their talent to the world.
Dubbed ‘MyFutureGH,’ the initiative, which forms part of many exciting activities to mark the silver jubilee edition of Miss Ghana UK, will afford an enterprising and talented Ghanaian lady the chance to win GHC20, 000.00, an amount which will ceremoniously be presented by the Miss Ghana UK, 2017.
Speaking to media, Mr. Michael Mensa-Bonsu, the Managing Director of RED Communications, who doubles as the country representative for World Remit in Ghana and communications lead of the project expressed delight over the project.
‘‘We at World remit are aware of the incredible talent of our young Ghanaian ladies. As we continue to battle some of the socio-cultural prejudices which limit the potential of many young women, we could not help but to partner, an internationally-reputed brand such as Miss Ghana UK Foundation in an initiative that will serve to create audience for many young motivated and passionate women in Ghana,’ he said
He averred further: ‘‘At World Remit , we believe that dreams, aspirations and passions of every young lady is within their own remit, one that is not limited by the prejudices of culture and society’s expectations.’’
Miss Mavis Osei, a representative of Miss Ghana UK Foundation, stressed the need for young ladies within the aforementioned age bracket to participate in the project, given the international exposure that same can afford them. She noted that ‘‘whilst winning the cash prize should, understandably, be the ultimate of every participant, there should be no devaluing the international exposure this initiative can open to Ghanaian young ladies.’’
‘‘Most importantly, the critical idea that ladies should always be given the opportunity to freely showcase their talents and what they are made of must not be lost on us, even after a winner is announced,’’ she added.
She was optimistic that the initiative will serve to inculcate into Ghanaian ladies the values and virtues that they need to compete in an increasing globalised and competitive world, noting that: ‘‘In our time, having a dream is not enough. Rather the magic wand lies in the ability of one to effectively communicate what their dreams are,’’ she added.
Touching on the silver jubilee edition of Miss Ghana UK, Miss. Cilla Baafour-Gyewu, another representative of the Miss Ghana UK Foundation, noted with excitement the many milestone achievements the pageantry has chalked since its inception. ‘‘The considerable brand equity of Miss Ghana UK can only be attributed to the many talents the pageantry has succeeded in unearthing since its inception some 25 years ago.’’ she remarked.
Mechanics
The campaign, which is open to young Ghanaian ladies between ages 16 and 26, who are resident in Ghana, runs from now till the end of August. Within this period, participants are expected to upload a picture of themselves demonstrating what they love to do, in any field of endeavour, be it in sports, entertainment, academia, writing and host of others, on social media. Using #MyFutureGH, participants’ picture must be accompanied with brief information about themselves and why they think they deserve to win.
Of the many expected entries, the five outstanding talents, who will be shortlisted, will be required to upload a video, detailing who they are and why their dreams merits a win. The winner will be announced at the Miss Ghana UK 2017 and will be presented with the GH20, 000.00 cash prize by the Miss Ghana UK.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News