Music: Sammie Okposo – A Marvelous thing [@SammieOkposo]

Still on the S.W.A.G album release countdown with one song per month, multiple award winning singer and song writer Sammie Okposo is out with the song for January titled – A Marvellous Thing.

This is a song thanksgiving, telling of the things God has done. It’s a highlife tune with elements of the Caribbean music, fused into a mix of joyous heartfelt melodic praise. The most obvious of the instrumentals being the horns and percussions gives it an exotic highlife flavour.

Sammie Okposo is one of Africa’s finest and is globally renowned gospel music minister.

https://my.notjustok.com/track/172978/sammie-okposo-a-marvelous-thing