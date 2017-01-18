Listen: Okyeame Kwame collaborates with Kwabena Kwabena on 'Adonko'

Rapper Okyeame Kwame has released his first song for 2017. The new highlife track entitled ‘Adonko’, which is a form of dance, features highlife greats Kwabena Kwabena.

‘Adonko’, was produced by Kuslin off the rapper’s upcoming fifth solo album ‘Made In Ghana’.

The song is composed on the theme of love, engineered with a rhythm to get the listener dancing with excitement.

Listen to the song below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com