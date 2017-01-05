Social Media tears Afia Schwarzenegger into pieces after Blasting Rashida Black Beauty

Afia Schwarzenegger is not having a great day on social media as fans clamp down on her real hard, taunting her with unprintable words after she blasted Rashida Black Beauty.

The social media misfit – Afia has been asked by some fans to stop talking about Rashida reason being that Afia is no better than Rashida. A fan also commented saying that Afia shoot up to fame for the wrong and nasty reason and so they do not see why she should act hypocritical when another person is doing same.

An outstanding user on Facebook – Nana Bigscout Prempeh has called Afia to book for trying to shame the black beauty. He asked to find reasons why Afia wants to tarnish the image of the young lady who is trying to live an easy life just like anybody else.

“The funny thing about this whole issue is that, people who aren't perfect, people who have bad past always comes out with attacks😂😂😂😂” Nana Bigscout posted on his Facebook page.

Rashida Black Beauty became famous when her video went viral on social media for insulting and calling her boyfriend “Malafacka”. Afia Schwar has reportedly blasted her for it. This did not go down well with some Facebook user as they blamed Afia for calling Pastors, Members of Parliament, Musicians and Radio Presenter “malafaka” and therefore should not be offended when someone shoots to fame with the same cycle.

Below is the post from Nana Bigscout blasting Afia Schwar for talking foul about Rashida