Music News | 3 January 2017 09:47 CET
New Video - Lil Win Ft Young Chorus - Mama Boss Papa (Yimama)
Boss Nation Music brings to us the official music video for Lil Win's collaboration with Young Chorus; Mama Boss Papa(Yimama).
The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi and it features Zack, Top Kay, Apya, among others.
Mama Boss Papa is a song actor cum musician, Lil Win composed and dedicated to JD Mahama and president elect, Nana Akuffo Addo.
With a very funny concept, Lil Win who played the role of a choir master surely knows how to entertain the world.
Watch below..
