Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Music News | 3 January 2017 09:47 CET

New Video - Lil Win Ft Young Chorus - Mama Boss Papa (Yimama)

By Bossu Kule

Boss Nation Music brings to us the official music video for Lil Win's collaboration with Young Chorus; Mama Boss Papa(Yimama).

The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi and it features Zack, Top Kay, Apya, among others.

Mama Boss Papa is a song actor cum musician, Lil Win composed and dedicated to JD Mahama and president elect, Nana Akuffo Addo.

With a very funny concept, Lil Win who played the role of a choir master surely knows how to entertain the world.

Watch below..

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Music News

When the heart is down and the soul is heavy, the eyes can only speak the language of tears
By: Ikechukwu Izuakor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img