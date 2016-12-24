Musicians Need Change Too, Obour Must Step Down Peacefully – Dada Kwabena

Contemporary Ghanaian high-life musician Dada Kwabena is calling for the resignation of the incumbent MUSIGA President – Bice Osei Kuffour also known as Obour.

It has appeared that, musicians are now tired of Obour and they want him to step down as the Union’s President as soon as possible.

One artiste who has also joined the league of musicians calling for the resignation of Obour is Dada Kwabena – a contemporary high-life singer who is making strides in the music scenes.

His call has come as way of the disappointments and gross incompetence of Obour which most musicians think he has failed them.

Dada Kwabena who took to Facebook to make his intention public questioned Obour on his achievements since he became MUSIGA’s President over the years and how many artistes has he been able to bring into mainstream music.

He wrote,

“Mr President.. Am talking to u Obour..Musicians in Ghana need change..u must step down peacefully has Mahama did ..De Youth r disappointed in u de high life Generals r highly disappointed in u cos of ur incompetence in de Music Industry..

Tell me since u became de musiga president.. how many young Artists ..or upcoming Artise r able to come out successful in ur turner in office.. Mr President.. With all deal respect I humble to tell u ..De youth in de musical industry r leaving out cos of low capital.. Ghana music his dying slowly..cos producers r not coming on board.. De patronage of buying an Album is down..

Mr president wen u came out as an Artists (OBOUR) @2001..u came out with a producer..n its was Hi life by den..Y diz time Artists r still suffering…

#Am Dada Kwabena ….”