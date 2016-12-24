Celebrity | 24 December 2016 19:11 CET
Afia Schwarzenegger Storms The 2016 JIGWE Awards Majestically And Gorgeously
It was a colourful moment at the JIGWE Awards when Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the the hall in an...
It was a colourful moment at the JIGWE Awards when Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the the hall in an elegant dressing.
The controversial presenter, carefully chose her outfit perhaps to draw some attention to herself.
In a video, Afia Schwarzenegger showed her modelling skills as she walked majestically and gorgeously whiles getting to the avenue.
Watch the video below
Afia
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].