Afia Schwarzenegger Storms The 2016 JIGWE Awards Majestically And Gorgeously

It was a colourful moment at the JIGWE Awards when Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the the hall in an elegant dressing.

The controversial presenter, carefully chose her outfit perhaps to draw some attention to herself.

In a video, Afia Schwarzenegger showed her modelling skills as she walked majestically and gorgeously whiles getting to the avenue.

