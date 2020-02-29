Abdul Wahid Omar Talks To Olympic Channel

Listen to article

2019 African Games medalist Abdul Wahid Omar is living his boxing dream, thanks to rearing and selling chicken and goats.

"When I'm finished with sports, then I'll go back to the bush and live on my chickens, and this and that," he told The Olympic Media Channel at Dakar.

Abdul Wahid Omar who was the only boxer to represent Ghana at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games said he has no sponsor, so he had to rely on his animal and birds farm to fend for himself.

The Wisdom Boxing Club (WBC) product who had been groom and guided by the national boxing coach Dr Ofori Asare said he is very proud to be an Olympian and wanted to win an Olympic medal for Ghana, but he was beaten by a Namibian at the quarter-finals stage of the 2020 qualifiers at the Dakar Arena.

Though he was sad to lose, Wahid says he learnt many things at the qualifiers and hopes his national boxing federation will support him to take the last chance of world qualification in May in Paris, France.

Born and bred at James Town in Accra, Wahid took advantage of the Olympic Channel interview to thank the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and especially the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding him financial assistance to train and cater for his needs.

