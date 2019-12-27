ModernGhanalogo

27.12.2019 Football News

Samuel Tetteh Present Brand New Car To His Manager

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana forward, Samuel Tetteh presented a brand new Toyota Corolla car to his Manager EazyMan Nevis.

EazyMan Nevis reaped his investment in the LASK Linz with his latest Christmas gift from the Ghana International.

The scout spotted Tetteh and linked him up with the West Africa Football Academy where he shot to limelight before earning a deal with Austrian Champions Red Bull Salzburg.

The 26-year-old finally said a big thank you to his manager with the surprise on Boxing Day when he presented the keys to his Manager at the West Hills Mall in Accra.
