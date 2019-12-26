ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.12.2019 Football News

Prosper Nartey Named As New WAFA Head Coach

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Prosper Nartey Named As New WAFA Head Coach
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

West African Football Academy SC have announced Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of their first team ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The 41-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Academy boys.

The club's statement reads, "We present to you our new head coach for the First Team.

"[Dr.] Prosper Narteh Ogum takes charge for the upcoming season. We wish him all the best."

Prosper Nartey joins the Sogakope based club after mutually parting ways with Karela United.

He previously coached Ghanaian top-flight side Ebusua Dwarfs.

Ogum is one of the Ghanaian coaches with a CAF license 'A' certificate.

Twitter: @amoasi_ekow
Facebook: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Burkina Faso in mourning amid wave of jihadist attacks
12 hours ago

Bawumia Shares Christmas Message
17 hours ago

body-container-line