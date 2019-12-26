Prosper Nartey Named As New WAFA Head Coach

West African Football Academy SC have announced Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of their first team ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The 41-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Academy boys.

The club's statement reads, "We present to you our new head coach for the First Team.

"[Dr.] Prosper Narteh Ogum takes charge for the upcoming season. We wish him all the best."

Prosper Nartey joins the Sogakope based club after mutually parting ways with Karela United.

He previously coached Ghanaian top-flight side Ebusua Dwarfs.

Ogum is one of the Ghanaian coaches with a CAF license 'A' certificate.

