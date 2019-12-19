ModernGhanalogo

19.12.2019

Defender Isaac Kwain Signs For Aduana Stars

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Karela United ace Isaac Kwain has SEALED a move to Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars.

The former Dwarfs defender joins the ‘Ogya’ lads on a three-year deal after a successful negotiations.

Kwain was a key member of the Anyinase-based club’s incredible display in the NC Special Competition where they lost in the finals to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Kwain is expected to revamp Aduana stars squad with his rich experience in the upcoming Ghana Premier League slated for December 28th 2019.
