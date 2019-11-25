Tony Lokko confirmed as new Inter Allies coach

Tony Lokko

Inter Allies have announced the appointment of Tony Lokko as their new head coach.

Lokko takes over from Paa Kwesi Fabin, who quit the club after just three months in charge.

“I would like to welcome Tony Lokko as the new head coach for the upcoming season,” Inter technical director Willie Klutse said.

He added; â€ª “After meeting with Management, we decided that Lokko was the right fit for the club’s philosophy and to continue building what we have started.”

Coach Tony Lokko arrives with a wealth of experience having previously led clubs like Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals.

Lokko is ready to take on the task of leading the team: “I’ve always been a person that loves challenges and I truly believe that I’m ready for this challenge.”

“Everybody knows Inter Allies is a good club and I’m very excited to be here, I promise to do my best for the Club and the players.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports