Kennedy Agyapong To Take Over Kumasi King Faisal

Alhaji Karim Gruzah, the owner and life financier of Kumasi King Faisal has announced that he’s in talks with Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong over a potential take over after Sammy Kuffour’s snub.

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour was billed to take over the club following their return to the Ghana Premier League but has declined his decision to work with the club.

According to the football administrator, he hasn’t heard from the Osei Kuffour since they met for the first time to discuss the future of the club.

Gruzah also hinted King Faisal might change their home venue from the Baba Yara Stadium should the MP take over the club.

“Since Sammy Kuffour met us to discuss taking over King Faisal we’ve not seen him again, so we have to move on.” He told Atinka FM Sports.

“We are currently talking to Honourable Kennedy Agyapong over many issues including helping us to secure a place to play our home matches”

King Faisal Football Club was given a dream return to the Ghana Premier League after years of legal tussle with the Ghana football Association.