ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.11.2019 Football News

GFA Appoints New Spokesperson

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
GFA Appoints New Spokesperson

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Tamimu Issah as the body’s acting spokesperson.

The former Public Relations (PRO) officer for the Premier League board has been part of the communications department of the GFA for a long time and has now been given a bigger post.

In a communique from the country’s football governing body date November 21, 2019, and signed by its general secretary Alex Asante, they have confirmed that Tamimu Issah is now its acting spokesperson.

In line with that, “All official issues relating to media and communications are to be channeled through Tamimu Issah and the Communications Department”, the statement from the FA said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Okyenhene Wants 'One Region, One Ministry'
9 hours ago

Yaa-Naa Wants Psychiatric Hospital In North
9 hours ago

body-container-line