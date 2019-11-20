Kwadwo Asamoah Trains Alone At Inter Milan

Kwadwo Asamoah is yet to return Inter Milan full team after suffering an injury.

The 29-year-old is training alone with the physios of the team.

According to Sky Italia, Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini and Kwadwo Asamoah are all training separately because all three are still dealing with injuries and in the recovery process.

Asamoah is recovering from a knee injury.

Therefore, it’s unlikely that any of these three players will appear for the Nerazzurri in their upcoming game against Torino on Saturday, with even a bench appearance for any of the three unlikely as Conte looks to recover his squad fully in order to avoid exacerbating any injuries.

However, the Nerazzurri are hoping that all three will return in time for their decisive Champions League clashes against Slavia Prague and Barcelona, both must-win games

The former Juventus ace missed Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader due to an injury.