I Need More Time To Succeed - Kwesi Appiah

Coach Kwesi Appiah says he deserves more chances to prove his worth with the Black Stars.

The former Al Khartoum manager came under intense criticism after Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Ghana exited at the Knock-out stage.

Though his contract will expire in December, there has been a huge public outcry for him to be sacked as many believe he is not fit to be in charge of the Senior National Team.

Appiah who is currently having his second stint with the Black Stars believes if given more opportunities he can turn things around with the Black Stars.

“I personally think I always do the best that I can. I may not be the best but I think when given the chance I will always make sure I prove myself,” Appiah told the media in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The Black Stars coach added that the players he sometimes calls into the national team end up not living up to expectation hence not getting the needed result in national assignments.

Ghana will not play Sao Tome after recording 2:0 win over South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.