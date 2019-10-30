CAF CC: Kotoko To Depart For Ivory Coast On Friday

Asante Kotoko will leave the shores of the country for Ivory Coast on Friday to play against Ivorian side San Pedro Fc in the second leg of the Caf Confederations Cup play-off.

The Ghana Premier League side will play the Ivorian side San Pedro in Abidjan at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

Kotoko over two days struggled to break down the resolute Ivorian side in the first leg and had the winner in through a late penalty dispatched by striker Naby Keita.

The Porcupine Warriors will have to play above themselves to ensure they qualify for the group phase of the competition.

The winner of the tie after two legs will progress into the group stages of the 2019/2020 Caf Confederations Cup.