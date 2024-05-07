ModernGhana logo
2023/24 FA Cup: University of Ghana Stadium to host finals

2 HOURS AGO

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium will host the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup final.

The competition enters the semifinal stage this week with intriguing fixtures scheduled at the WAFA Park in Sogakope this weekend.

Nsoatreman FC will play Legon Cities on Saturday, May 11, 2024, while Bofoakwa Tano battles it out with defending champions Dreams FC on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Wilson Arthur, who is the Chairman of the FA Cup Committee confirmed the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will host this season’s final.

“After further discussions, we changed our original plan to hold the semi-finals and finals at the newly constructed Tarkwa TNA Stadium and Legon Stadium, respectively. However, the TNA stadium was not ready," he said.

“We thought about going to Sameraboi, but after some consultations, we decided that going to the Volta would be more helpful, so we went back to our backup plan, which was Sogakope.

“However, the Legon Stadium has been selected to host this year's finals. We would like to choose that location for the competition's semifinal and final rounds going forward, pending ExCo approval," he added.

Dreams FC are the defending champions after beating King Faisal 2-0 in the finals to secure the Africa slot.

The stadium, commissioned on March 2, 2024, has already proven its worth by successfully hosting two matches of the Africa Games Men’s Football tournament held in Accra just two months ago.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

