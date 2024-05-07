Andre Ayew emerges as Ghanaian top scorer in French Ligue 1 this season

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew has emerged as the Ghanaian footballer with the most goals in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The 34-year-old netted his fifth league goal of the season at the weekend as Le Havre recorded an important 3-1 win over Racing Strasbourg.

Ayew’s goal came in the 96th minute and helped Le Havre record the victory while moving them three points above the relegation zone.

This makes him the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the French top flight this season, ahead of Ernest Nuamah, who has three goals.

The former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City forward joined Le Havre in November as a free agent and has since become a key player.

He has featured in 18 matches in all competitions while contributing six goals (five in the league and one in the French Cup).

In March, Ayew crossed the 50-goal mark in Ligue 1 after finding the back of the net against Clermont Foot.

Andre Ayew is on a short-term contract at Le Havre but it remains to be seen if it will be extended.