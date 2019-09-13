Klopp Awarded Premier League Manager Of The Month

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has been honoured as the manager of the month of August.

The German was the only manager to enjoy a perfect start as he led Liverpool to the top of the table with four consecutive wins.

That run included a 3-1 victory over Arsenal and a 3-0 success at Burnley, a win that set a club-record of 13 straight Premier League victories.

Liverpool scored 12 goals and conceded only three in the month of August continuing from where they left off.

The 52-year-old, who has now claimed the award for the fourth time, topped a four-man shortlist after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts, beating Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson, and Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp will aim to extend his perfect start at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.