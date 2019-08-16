'We Are Building A New Team', Says Black Stars 'B' Coach Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars 'B' head coach, Maxwell Konadu has urged authorities to help players to report to camp early adding that he wants to build entirely a new team.

Ghana's team 'B' has started training camp ahead of it international friendly against Namibia on November 24, 2019, in honour of Namibia's President Hage Gottfried Geingob.

However, the former Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko gaffer has lamented over the delay on the part of authorities in getting them to start camping earlier and has sited to the fact that, many of the players they called up earlier had travelled outside the country, therefore needs time to shape up the current squad.

"We called up many players but our uncertainty over as to when to start camping saw many of them travelling outside the country so we had to call up another batch of players to replace them.

"We are building a new team altogether, there have been changes in the team that played the WAFU to this current squad that was the reason we pleaded with authorities to let us be in camp earlier.

"We don't use few days to build a new team, we will start shaping the team from next week when we play some couple of friendlies," he added.