Nigeria Legend Nwankwo Kanu Gets Political Appointment

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has announced a former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports Matters.

According to a statement issued by Ihedioha’s aide on new media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, the governor made the announcement on Wednesday when the former Arsenal player visited him in his office.

The statement read, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha received one of the country’s football legends, Nwankwo Kanu, at the Government House, Owerri, on August 14, 2019.

“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just-concluded African Cup of Nations in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”

“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Nwankwo Kanu as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”