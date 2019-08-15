Ghana Footvolley Association To Organise Exhibition Event At Bola Beach On August 31

Ghana Footvolley Association will be organizing their second edition of the Footvolley exhibition in the Greater Accra region.

The event comes off at the Bola Beach near Independence Square in Accra on 31st August, 2019 from 6:00 am in the morning to 2:00 pm in the afternoon.

Mustapha Mohammed, president of the new sports association said registration is free and participation is open to all.

“Smaller job that grow carefully is better than big job down carelessly. We are very optimistic that Footvolley Ghana will soon be the most popular and the fastest growing sport in Ghana and beyond” he said.

The National Sports Authority Director-General Prof. P. Twumasi has promised to support the association in the upcoming Alkamin Footvolley exhibition at Bola Beach in Accra on the 31 August 2019 with coaching and officiating course at the National Sports College at Winneba on the 6th to 8th September 2019 in the Central region of Ghana.

Mustapha Mohammed has also met the deputy minister of Youth and Sports at the Ministry and the meeting about Footvolley development in Ghana has been successful.

He said Footvolley Ghana will organise it first Footvolley coaching course as part of the three years agenda for Footvolley development in the country.

Footvolley is a blend of volleyball and association football. It is a game that the ball is kicked with legs over a net, just like Tennis or Volleyballm but only the legs and other parts of the body except the hands are used.