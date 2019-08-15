CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko Announce Gate Fees For Kano Pillars Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed prices for their CAF Champions League first qualifying round second leg against Kano Pillars at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25 August, 2019.

The cheapest ticket will be selling at GHȼ15 while the VIP stand will be selling GHȼ50.

For the centre line, the club want GHȼ20 for a seat.

The match tickets will be available only at the Baba Yara Stadium starting 10 am prompt on the match day.

Asante Kotoko lost the first leg 3-2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.