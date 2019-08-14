Watch Ayew’s Brace That Propelled Swansea Into Carabao Cup Second Round [VIDEO]

Ghanaian attacker André Dede Ayew inspired a Swansea City comeback on Tuesday evening to help them beat Northampton Town 3-1 to see them progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Championship side hosted the League Two club at the Liberty Stadium but surprisingly saw themselves training on the 61st minute courtesy a strike from Northampton’s Matthew Warburton.

Late into the game, manager for the Swans, Steve Cooper introduced the Black Stars captain to try and get back into the match. The former Olympic Marseille man changed the dynamics of the match and restored parity for his side on the 82nd minute.

A few minutes later, the home side took the lead through George Byers before André Dede Ayew completed his brace with a neat header in the dying minutes of the match to propel his side to victory.

The Championship side has now secured a place in the second round where they have been paired against Cambridge United.

Watch André Dede Ayew’s double in the video below.