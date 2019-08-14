PICTURES: Musician Cina Soul Reveals Undying Love For Hearts Of Oak In Latest Post

Cina Soul rocking her Hearts of Oak replica jersey

Highlife musician, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome known in showbiz as Cina Soul has revealed her undying love for Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak after posing in the team’s new Umbro jersey in a post on social media.

The Phobians recently launched their kits manufactured by Umbro and has put in on sale for supporters to purchase. Whiles many have been posing in the replica in the last couple of weeks, Cina Soul has also done the same with her latest post on her official Twitter handle.

The Ghanaian singer/songwriter uploaded two beautiful pictures on her page with the caption “Never say die until the bones are rotten. Phobia!”, to show her undying love for the club.

Check out the pictures in the post below.

