03.08.2019 Football News

Tunisian Club Unveil Super Eagles-Inspired Kit

By Goal.com
EO Sidi Bouzid have unveiled their new home kit for the 2019-20 season, which is clearly inspired by Nigeria’s current strip.

The Super Eagles home kit is a tribute to the famous Nigeria '94 shirt - with eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeves and green torso - and has become one of the most iconic jerseys in football.

It is little wonder the Tunisian second division team are identifying with it and probably hoping that some of the Super Eagles' mojo rubs off and helps them claw their way back into the top division.

EO Sidi Bouzid’s new kits will be worn for the first time when Ligue Professionelle 2 commences later this year.

