2nd MTN Skate Soccer Take Place At Accra Sports Stadium

The 2nd Edition of the MTN Skate Soccer League comes of this Saturday, July 27 at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court.

The event, recently launched in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi will see three teams, Accra Giants, Zongo Lions (all from Accra)and the Western Regional representatives )Western Tigers in a round-robin battle to select a winner to face the Ashanti Regional launch winners Ashanti Warriors in the grand finale slated for September 27th in Accra.

The captains of the three various team are fired up and have promised patrons and fans of the sports fireworks with all the three teams determined to carry the day to end the right to play in the finals.

The three teams are to be lead by Gariba Sanni, the national skate soccer captain, the ubiquitous Ahmed Gariba( MALLAM) and the hardworking Abdul Malik Jabir AKA Spinoza respectively.

In a chat, Mr Albert Frimpong, the Chief Executive of the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) expressed his gratitude to his two main sponsors, MTN Ghana Limited, Binatone Ghana Limited and the Ghanaian Sports Media for the support given the young sports so far.

"We will want to express our profound gratitude to our headline sponsor, MTN Ghana Limited and Binatone who has always been there for us and also not forgetting the wonderful support from Ghanaians for their role in the growth of the birth of this young sport in Ghana which has now been accepted at the International level.

According to Mr Albert Frimpong, the IFSS will be rewarding skate soccer fans for their loyalty with additional and exciting promotions.

"We intend collaborating with the media to put out a total of hundred questions to test peoples knowledge of the game and the various sponsors.

Mr Frimpong said at the end of the promotion, people with the highest scores of correct answers will win great products like double-decker fridges, blenders, microwaves, phones, airtime, modems and many more valuable products from the sponsors.

He, therefore, invited the fans to throng to the stadium to demonstrate their love for the physically challenged whilst brightening their lives.